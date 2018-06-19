Miley Cyrus Shamed for XXXTentacion Deleted Tweet

Miley Cyrus was one of many celebrities in the music world to pay tribute to XXXTentacion after the 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed in southern Florida on Monday.

However, Cyrus’ tweet wound up backfiring. The post, added to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, consisted of a screengrab of the final track of XXXTentacion’s last album, ?, titled “Before I Close My Eyes.”

Miley Cyrus reacts to XXXTentacion’s death by posting his song, “before I close my eyes.” pic.twitter.com/R9VyNwpYjJ — GirlReligion (@girlreligionco) June 19, 2018

Her fans weren’t pleased by the move, and she deleted the tweet shortly after.

“Oop dunno why i was still following so i’m telling on myself but time to smash that unfollow girl this is a bad look,” a fan wrote.

“I was rooting for u,” wrote another, referencing the Tyra Banks meme from America’s Next Top Model.

“I love how this was posted over 10 mins ago and only has 15 likes,” a fan pointed out.

“I think you’re better than this babe,” another fan tweeted.

The outrage partially came from XXXTentacion’s, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, controversial past. In October 2016 he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, and was eventually placed on trial for 15 different felony charges including assault, false imprisonment and witness tampering. He was originally released on bail in March 2017 but was back in jail in December due to violation the terms of his bond. A week later he was out again, this time on house arrest, but in March a judge ruled to have his house arrest modified so he could promote his new album, which dropped that same month. The trial for his charges was supposed to take place later in 2018.

XXXTentacion was shot on Monday in Deerfield Beach, Florida after leaving a motorcycle shop. He was reportedly approached by two armed suspects inside his car, who were described as two African American males wearing purple hoodies and long sleeves. The one suspect who fired his weapon also wore a red mask.

When his death was announced, numerous Twitter users called out others for bringing up XXXTentacion‘s past just hours after he had been killed.

“Someone being a terrible person does not warrant celebrating them being murdered in cold blood… some of u are truly disgusting,” rapper Lil Aaron 911 pointed out in a pair of tweets. “To be clear I completely disavow x and have been very vocal against his actions but I personally do not believe a loss of live, especially in the context of murder, should be celebrated.”

Other celebrities to tweet about the shooting included Kanye West, J. Cole, Diplo and comedian Ronald Funches.