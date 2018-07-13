Miley Cyrus Blacks out Social Media

In a surprising move that has fans thinking a new era for the singer might be on its way, Miley Cyrus has gone black on social media and online.

The singer, who has more than 76 million followers on Instagram, deleted all of her posts and changed her icon to a black circle. Cyrus also deleted her Twitter icon, but still has more than 9,000 tweets on her page. Her website has also been completely wiped out, replaced only with a black background.

The unusual move led many fans of the former Disney star to believe she could be closer to releasing new music than they thought.

“Miley Cyrus is on a social media blackout. The announcement for her new single is imminent. The world is shaking,” one fan tweeted.

A second person wrote, “due to the recent Miley Cyrus instagram photo purge, I am now listening to her all afternoon in hopes that a new album is on the way.”

“Miley blacked out her all social networks including her official website!” a third fan tweeted. “What do you think is happening?? We think it’s part of the ‘promotion’ for her new music, and you??”

Cyrus’ social media blackout comes days after a source told Us Weekly that the singer was working new music, less than a year since the release of her latest album Younger Now.

“A new album is in the works For Miley,” an insider told the outlet. “She has been in New York since middle of this week and is officially working on new music.”

The source said the 25-year-old Cyrus “has been recording at the same [Electric Lady Studio] that Gaga uses,” referring to the famous recording studio Jimi Hendrix built in Greenwich Village in 1970. Some of Cyrus’ recording sessions have lasted past 4 a.m., the source explained.

Producer Mark Ronson, who worked with Lady Gaga on her Joanne album, as well as with Bruno Mars and many others, also revealed in June he was working with Cyrus on new music.

“I don’t even know if this pic is real or fake because I was so busy giving stRong JEW STEEL to the camera, I was unaware of who was to my left or right,” Ronson wrote, referring to his serious look in the photo. “All I know is, the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs. Coming soon x.”

Cyrus is far from the first pop act to refresh their social media presence ahead of a new album. Taylor Swift famously wiped her accounts prior to the release of her album reputation.

Give us that new single Miley, we’re ready!