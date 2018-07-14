Michael Buble Reveals How He First Learned of 4-Year-Old Son’s Cancer

Michael Buble found out about his son Noah’s cancer diagnosis just three minutes before he was set to take the stage, the singer told the Evening Standard.

Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, went public with Noah’s cancer diagnosis in November 2016. The 4-year-old Noah had his last cancer treatment in March 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Noah is now doing well, Buble cannot forget the heartbreaking journey his family went through and the moment it began. The Canadian singer recalls finding out while in London to promote his album Nobody But Me on BBC One’s The One Show.

“Three minutes before I came on my wife texted and told me something was wrong,” Buble told the Evening Standard. The text included a photo of a surgical scan, showing “something” wrong.

“And I just died,” Buble said.

Ever the professional, Buble went on with the show, where he performed a cover of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows.”

“And I don’t know how I even sang, man, I just did it on autopilot,” Buble recalled. “The worst part was I was singing a song I had recorded with my kids in mind — ‘God only knows what I’d be without you…’”

After the show, Buble hopped on a plane for Los Angeles to be with his family.

Thankfully, the journey ended on a good note. In other interviews, Buble and Lopilato have provided positive updates on Noah’s health.

“He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been,” Buble told Australia’s Herald Sun earlier this month.

Buble also told the Evening Standard that Noah is “perfect.”

“Clinically speaking, it was a tumour within the liver,” Buble explained of his son’s condition. “And the most important thing was to get it out, with clean margins. Because if you do, it goes from being this scary thing to just being tremendous odds. No one likes talking about percentages but, honestly, [we have] a percentage where we can live our life, and not live in fear every day. We know we’re OK now. But what we went through was f– brutal.”

The 42-year-old crooner is now feeling well enough to resume his music career. He finished recording his new album, which comes out in November. He is also building a new home in Bunbaby, the Vancouver suburb where he grew up.

“Nothing about this life is normal. And we strive just to be normal,” Buble told the Evening Standard.

Buble and Lopilato, an Argentine model and actress, are also parents to 2-year-old son Elias. Lopilato is also expected to give birth to their first daughter any day now.

Photo credit: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty