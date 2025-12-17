Metal Legend Undergoes Surgery, Big Change Made to Tour Plans

Fans of legendary French heavy metal band Gojira might be in for a surprise at the band’s next tour.

The rock icons are about to embark on a big European tour, but the band’s frontman Joe Duplantier won’t be playing guitar for at least some of the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He announced the news on his Instagram page with an X-ray photo of his hand attached, explaining that he isn’t able to play guitar due to a hand injury.

“Hey! I hurt my hand a few weeks ago,” he wrote. “After getting minor surgery, I’m on the mend but unfortunately I won’t be able to play all my guitar parts on the next tour in France.”

They’ve got a quality replacement guitarist in the meantime, though: Greg Kubacki, guitarist of the NYC metal band Car Bomb, will take over for Duplantier in the meantime.

Not to worry: the band’s frontman will still be on the microphone while his hand heals.

“The mood in our camp is up there, as we’re embarking for an interesting experience on our own turf,” Duplantier wrote. “Show must go ooooon.”

Gojira is one of modern heavy metal’s best known names, thanks to hits like “Backbone” and “The Heaviest Matter of the Universe.” Over time, the band has received four Grammy nominations. Their most recent album, 2021’s Fortitude, hit #1 on the Billboard charts on the week of its release. Since then, they’ve been headlining arena shows all across the globe.