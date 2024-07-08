Metal Duo 'Parts Ways': Only One Member Remains in Wormrot

Singaporean metal duo Wormrot has parted ways, and only one member of the grindcore band remains. On Sunday, July 7, Wormrot guitarist Nurrasyid "Rasyid" Juraimi annoucned that drummer Vijesh Ghariwala has chosen to exit the band.

"After much reflection and mutual respect, Vijesh and I have decided to part ways," Juraimi explained. "We're grateful for the journey we've shared and we look forward to new opportunities individually. I'd like to thank Vijesh for his years of contribution, and everyone for believing in us along the way." Concluding his message, Juraimi assured fans, "I will carry on to build Wormrot from the ground up again."

The news comes one year after longtime vocalist Arif Suhaimi announced his exit from Wormrot. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that I, Arif, and Azean have parted ways with Wormrot," he wrote in a statement, also revealing that his wife, Azean, was leaving her role as the band's manager. "We've thought about it for some time before coming to a final decision. We've been going through a lot of personal hardships and it's taken a toll on our mental health and well-being. This is for the best."

"There are many other factors that are just too personal to share," Suhaimi continued. "Certain issues have become priorities that we just can't avoid. It's going to take us some time to recover. It was a difficult decision but our family is our priority and we do not wish to hold the band back."

"Also, I have to stop pretending that I am still interested being in the band," Suhaimi went on to say. "It feels wrong and disrespectful to Rasyid and Vijesh whom I regard as part of my family. The best people I have ever worked musically with. Thank you for your amazing love and support for the past 15 years. Thank you for believing in me."

"Past members, friends near and far, and promoters who've hosted us," he added. "Azean and I have been in the band since Day 1 in 2007 and these memories are embedded in us until the end of time. We wish nothing but the best to Wormrot and their future endeavours. Hiss is my final album."

At this time, it is unclear of Wormrot touring vocalist Gabriel Dubko will remain with Juraimi for the band's next chapter.