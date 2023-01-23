Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38

TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.

Taver announced his former bandmate's passing alongside a throwback photo of the pair, beginning the post by writing, "I can't believe I'm writing this just two weeks after losing another friend." He went on to recall how he first met de Blois "at a show in 1998 and decided immediately I need to be in a band with him." The pair went on to form A Life Once Lost in Philadelphia in 1999, Taver sharing how they "spent countless hours hanging out, going to shows, writing music, playing shows, sitting in a van together."

"I have so many things I can say about him, but for now I'll just say that his musical talent was beyond words," he continued. "Even at 14, I knew he was someone special and I have really great and fond memories with him. Aside from ALOL, he has made great music with Like Lions, Halfway to Holland, Zolof the R&R Destroyer, Colors, and countless others. Sending much love to his family and kids. You will be missed my friend."

In addition to A Life Once Lost, Taver also played in Like Lions, Halfway to Holland and more. With a Life Once Lost, he performed on their debut, 2000's Open Your Mouth for the Speechless... In Case of Those Appointed to Die, and the 2001 EP The Fourth Plague: Flies. He left the band just three years after it formed, with A Life Once Lost later disbanding in 2013 after releasing a total of five albums.

News of de Blois' passing sparked an outpouring of tributes. Commenting on Taver's post, one person wrote, "so so sad. I'm really sorry for your loss, bud. TJ's gonna be missed big time." Another person remembered de Blois as "an incredible person and drummer," with a third person commenting, "Oh no. This is horrible, peace and love to all his friends and family." Somebody called news of de Blois' death "heartbreaking," adding, "I'm so sorry for your loss and the loss we all share in the love of the gift of his music that he connected to us through."