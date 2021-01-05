Marilyn Manson Turns 52, and Fans Flood Twitter With Birthday Wishes

Marilyn Manson turned 52 on Tuesday, and fans of the shock rocker have been flooding Twitter with birthday wishes. Manson — whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner — was born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 5 1969. Just two decades later, he would begin a musical career that's seen him sell 50 million records, with his hit 1996 album — Antichrist Superstar — selling just under 2 million, to date.

Manson's third studio album, Mechanical Animals (1998), was considered a breakthrough, as it blended elements of industrial metal and glam rock, and brought a new mainstream awareness that heavy music in the late '90s. Manson currently has a total of 11 studio albums under his belt, with the most recent being 2020s We Are Chaos. That album was produced by Manson's good friend, singer/songwriter Shooter Jennings. The album once again finds Manson adding new elements to his sound, this time leaning heavily into a dark-outlaw country vibe. Now, his fans are not just celebrating the new music, but also the man himself, and they're showing him with kind birthday messages on social media. Scroll down to read some of the tweets that Manson fans have been sending.