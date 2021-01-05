Marilyn Manson Turns 52, and Fans Flood Twitter With Birthday Wishes
Marilyn Manson turned 52 on Tuesday, and fans of the shock rocker have been flooding Twitter with birthday wishes. Manson — whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner — was born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 5 1969. Just two decades later, he would begin a musical career that's seen him sell 50 million records, with his hit 1996 album — Antichrist Superstar — selling just under 2 million, to date.
Manson's third studio album, Mechanical Animals (1998), was considered a breakthrough, as it blended elements of industrial metal and glam rock, and brought a new mainstream awareness that heavy music in the late '90s. Manson currently has a total of 11 studio albums under his belt, with the most recent being 2020s We Are Chaos. That album was produced by Manson's good friend, singer/songwriter Shooter Jennings. The album once again finds Manson adding new elements to his sound, this time leaning heavily into a dark-outlaw country vibe. Now, his fans are not just celebrating the new music, but also the man himself, and they're showing him with kind birthday messages on social media. Scroll down to read some of the tweets that Manson fans have been sending.
Happy Birthday @marilynmanson! pic.twitter.com/YHwSdgQHtR— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Happy birthday to the one and only @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/OpWsOyxpog— KNOTFEST (@KNOTFEST) January 5, 2021
Happy Birthday to Mr. Brian Hugh Warner better known as Marilyn Manson. Today, January 5th is his day. @marilynmanson Congratulations! 🎉🥳🎂🎁— 🎸Yo Fuí A Sukursal 🎸🐺🐾 (@YoFuiASukursal) January 5, 2021
📷pinterest pic.twitter.com/HPaMlHIZnQ
prevnext
Happy bday dood !@marilynmanson https://t.co/UWO63ked0L— norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) January 5, 2021
Have a sparkling birthday, @marilynmanson. You got the goods. Keep on rockin’!! pic.twitter.com/mG6noHNJ3t— Mick Rock (@TheRealMickRock) January 5, 2021
prevnext
happy birthday to The Antichrist Superstar, The Mechanical Animal, the Reverend, The Worm, The Pale Emperor, the man, the myth, the legend;— cas ↯ (@wrmboy) January 5, 2021
Marilyn Manson! pic.twitter.com/bbchdVoFqd
Happy birthday to this rockstar!! @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/QOJ6Fqfams— JustJDepp (@justjdepp) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Happy birthday @marilynmanson! Keep up the awesome work and I hope to see you again soon. pic.twitter.com/qeZhhd5DXr— Tyler Wengrzyn (@W_Engine1) January 5, 2021
It’s your day legend 🤘🏻🔥#MarilynManson pic.twitter.com/4Qn7kT95Tf— hadi (@hadihiidden) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Happy Birthday to @marilynmanson🎂💜 pic.twitter.com/NBqIutu47o— kim layman (@kimlayman1) January 5, 2021
Happy 52th birthday @marilynmanson ♥️ #HappyBirthdayMarilynManson pic.twitter.com/czeP9WvoU1— che15y (@mychelromance) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Happy birthday, dear Brian! Here's to the great showman and intelligent person you are. 🥂— Amigdala (@Amigdalaintesta) January 5, 2021
Enjoy your day. 🎂🎉#MarilynManson pic.twitter.com/Rd68hU7hKv
I love every song he has made 😻 he is a brilliant artist 😻😻😻🎉 Happy birthday king 👑— Eyes of Satan. (@bahlimn241) January 5, 2021
prev
Happy birthday, Marilyn Manson!❤️— ResIpsaLoquitur (@StarmRamona2020) January 5, 2021