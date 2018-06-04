Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas Show Reportedly Suffers ‘Disaster’ Ticket Sales

Ticket sales for Mariah Carey‘s Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace are being described as a “disaster” by inside sources.

Page Six reports that seats are still available for the July 5 opening night of her three-month residency. “It’s a disaster,” one source said. “Scalpers bought a bunch of the tix and are freaking out.”

Carey fired her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, in November. Bulochnikov was reportedly going to book her at a smaller venue in Vegas “so they could keep announcing sold-out shows.”

“Instead, they put her back in Caesars with 4,300 seats,” the source said.

Carey’s publicist denies any sort of financial or ticket sale woes, telling Page Six, “These allegations are false and come from a source that must be desperate to pretend to be in the know . . . Look forward to seeing you at the Vegas show — if you can get a seat!”

LiveNation told Page Six that it’s “very pleased with ticket sales” despite the rumors surrounding Carey’s residency.

Carey spurred rumors about financial struggles when she sold her 35-carat diamond engagement ring she received from her ex-fiance, Australian billionaire and media mogul James Packer.

Though the ring was estimated to be worth $10 million, Page Six reports that she sold the ring to a Los Angeles jeweler for just $2.1 million in May.

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” her publicist told the news outlet at the time. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

Another source told the outlet that the jeweler signed a confidentiality agreement and is now selling the one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.

“Mariah Carey’s public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweler with litigation if he discloses her name,” the source explained.

Another Carey insider told the publication that the ring was worth far less than $10 million.

“She owns multiple homes, her entire catalog of music, and she’s had numerous successful tours and residencies,” the insider said, denying any cashflow problems.

The 48-year-old Carey is also facing a civil rights lawsuit from Bulochnikov, who claims Carey owes her millions in unpaid commissions. Bulochnikov’s attorney called Carey a “trainwreck” and said the lawsuit could be a “blockbuster expose” of Carey’s life. Carey’s rep called the claims “frivolous and baseless.”