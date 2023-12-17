AC/DC Rocker Dead at 77: Band Confirms Death of Colin Burgess

AC/DC confirmed the passing of their original drummer, Colin Burgess after the news initially broke that the 77-year-old had died. Burgess has a long career and plenty of talent to fill it up.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," AC/DC wrote in their statement on social media.

According to NBC News, no cause of death was revealed yet. Burgess was among the first members of the group, alongside Angus and Malcolm Young, Larry Van Kriedt and former vocalist Dave Evans. He joined in 1973 and departed the next year, getting fired over being drunk. Phil Rudd would be added soon after.

Burgess played on the first AC/DC single, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl," though the band would later re-record it with lead singer Bon Scott and Rudd on drums. They would release the updated version of their second album, TNT. They'd also release it on their international debut High Voltage.

After leaving the band, he would find himself crossing paths with their music later in the decade. He was asked to play drums on Tiny Tim's recording in Sydney for Tiny Tim Rock. The opening track on the album would be "Highway to Hell."

Burgess made his name before AC/DC as part of The Masters Apprentices, playing on all releases but their first album the band released through 1988. The band would score several hits, including "5:10 Man," "Think about Tomorrow Today," "Turn Up Your Radio" and "Because I Love You." Burgess entered the ARIA Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1988. He would later form the band His Majesty, but never reached the commercial heights.

The lauded drummer's passing leaves guitarist Doug Ford as the sole surviving member of the classic The Masters Apprentices lineup. Lead singer Jim Keays died in 2014, while bassist Glenn Wheatley preceded Burgess by a year in 2022.