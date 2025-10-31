Major Rock Star Couple Separates, But Plans to Keep Their Band Together

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have separated after 22 years of marriage.

The former couple announced their split in a statement shared to the “Year of the Snake” band’s Instagram page Thursday, writing, “After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate.”

“They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son,” the statement continued, referring to the couple’s son, whom they welcomed in 2013.

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform on stage during The American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

Assuring fans that the Grammy-winning band would live on, they wrote, “Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire.” They concluded, “The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

Butler, 45, and Chassagne, 49, tied the knot in 2003. In 2022, Chassagne stood by Butler’s side when he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in a report from Pitchfork. Butler confessed to having extramarital relationships but maintained that all of the encounters were consensual.

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” Butler said in a statement to the outlet in 2022. “As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. … I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I f—ed up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform on stage during their ‘Don’t Think About Pink Elephant’ world tour at The Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Calling Chassagne his “soulmate,” Butler said she “waited patiently watching me suffer and tried to help me as best as she could. I know it must have been so hard for her to watch the person she loved so lost.”

Chassagne also issued a statement supporting Butler at the time, saying that she knew he was “a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family.”

“I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did,” she said. “He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”