Major Metal Star Hospitalized, Concert Canceled

One popular metalcore band had to cancel a European tour date after its frontman was hospitalized.

The Devil Wears Prada’s lead singer Mike Hranica fell ill during the band’s Sunday show in Paris, France and was sent to the hospital. According to the band’s Instagram story, Hranica needed immediate medical help and thus was unable to finish the band’s set.

Currently, the band is on tour all across Europe with fellow musical acts Ice Nine Kills and Creeper.

The Instagram story also announced the cancellation of the next day’s tour date.

“Our deepest apologies to our friends in Vienna as we are unable to make the show tonight. Mike was hospitalized before we could finish our show in Paris, and we’re taking an additional day of rest to prepare for the rest of the tour supporting Ice Nine Kills,” the band wrote. “Mike is recuperating. We promise we’ll be back in Paris and Vienna next year, we appreciate your understanding and look forward to next time around!”

There is currently no word on what was ailing Hranica or why he needed to be hospitalized.

Just days before his hospitalization, the tour began, and the band posted a celebratory video on their Instagram page.

“Rehearsals are done, we don’t stop,” the band wrote. “Night one of the @iceninekills tour across Europe and the UK starts now!”

The Devil Wears Prada formed in 2005 in Dayton, Ohio, and has maintained a presence on the rock scene for the past 20 years. The band’s next tour date is tomorrow in Cologne.