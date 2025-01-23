The Black Eyed Peas have abruptly canceled their Las Vegas residency mere weeks before its planned launch, leaving fans puzzled by the group’s cryptic explanation. The Grammy-winning trio of will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo announced via social media on Sunday that their scheduled performances at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s PH Live would not take place. The series of shows, dubbed “The 3008 Space Odyssey,” was set to run from mid-February through May.

“To our dearest Peabodies,” the group wrote on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned. Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.”

Social media speculation has linked the cancellation to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, noting the group’s recent Instagram post expressing support for affected community members. Several other artists, including Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, and Kid Cudi, have reportedly been impacted by the disaster.

The cancellation comes as a particular disappointment given the ambitious scope of the planned production. The show was set to feature an AI-created hologram performer named Vida, reflecting the group’s intention to push technological boundaries in live performance.

The residency’s conception was notably inspired by an unexpected source. Will.i.am credited Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as the catalyst for the Vegas project. “I left like, ‘Yo, we definitely doing Vegas. Let’s do it.’ Because I got pumped. I haven’t been that inspired. I don’t know when’s the last time I was inspired to be like, ‘Yo, oh, bro let’s imagination together,’” he told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 Miami in December 2024.

The group had originally announced the residency in September with grand visions for the production. CNN reports that will.i.am stated at the time, “Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience.”

The 15-show engagement would have placed the Black Eyed Peas among a growing roster of performers with 2025 Las Vegas residencies, including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Shania Twain. The group had promised an innovative blend of concert and theatrical elements, drawing inspiration from diverse sources, including Disney attractions, traditional Vegas shows, and cutting-edge technology.

While ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, the vague nature of the cancellation announcement has left fans wondering about the future of the production and whether it might be rescheduled for a later date.