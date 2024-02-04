Major Grammy Tributes Set for Tina Turner and Sinead O'Connor Tonight

The Grammys will honor those musicians lost in the past year with an all-star performance.

The 2024 Grammy Awards are Sunday night, and with it comes another memorable In Memoriam segment on the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, the show will follow its cue from prior years and have major stars honor the departed.

2023 saw a lot of iconic musicians die, including the legendary Tina Turner, Sinead O'Connor, and Tony Bennett. An all-star lineup is set to perform in honor of these legends on Sunday night, hopefully to more than outrage.

Stevie Wonder will take the stage to honor Tony Bennett after his death at 96 back in July 2023. Annie Lennox will then honor Sinead O'Connor alongside Wendy Mevoin and Lisa Coleman. O'Connor died suddenly only days after Bennett at 56.

Former Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste will honor Clarence Avant, best known as the "Godfather of Black Music," who passed in August at 92. The performance is set to showcase his influence across the decades, with Lenny Kravitz said to play a part, according to ET.

And finally, Tina Turner will be honored by Fantasia Barrino, with an introduction by Oprah Winfrey. It should be one you don't want to miss if you're a fan of performances, driven by inspiration from Turner throughout.

The Grammys will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. Sign up for Paramount+ today to catch both the Grammys and Super Bowl with a trial run.