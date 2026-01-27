Major DJ to Undergo Surgery, Cancels All Concerts

One of EDM’s biggest names is taking time off due to a major health issue.

French musician DJ Snake has cancelled all of his upcoming shows, including an extensive tour across India and several music festival appearances, due to a necessary surgery. He revealed the news on his Instagram page.

The popular DJ is well-known for hit songs like “Let Me Love You” featuring Justin Bieber, “Lean On” by Major Lazer, himself, and MØ, “Applause” by Lady Gaga, and his eight-times-platinum single “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil Jon.

“I’ve been battling a health issue for a while, and it’s finally caught up with me,” he wrote. “After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It’s something I can’t push or delay anymore, and I’ll need a month to fully rest and recover after that. This means canceling all my shows, including the India tour and that decision has been incredibly hard.”

He said the surgery was “the only way” to “get back to 100%,” otherwise he’d be unable to recover.

“Thank you for your love & understanding. I’ll be back soon, stronger than before,” he concluded.

The aforementioned India tour was originally set for September of last year, but was cancelled due to “unforeseen production and logistical challenges” and later rescheduled to this February.

Most recently, the French DJ dropped his third album Nomad this past November. In contrast to his earlier work, Nomad features more of a reggaeton and baile funk sound. The album features big names from all corners of the music industry, like J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Bipolar Sunshine, Future, Peso Pluma, Travis Scott, and the K-pop group Stray Kids.