Major 2000s Rock Band Has Officially Broken Up

Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green has officially confirmed the band’s breakup after the rockers announced in 2022 that the group was on an indefinite hiatus.

Green revealed the band’s status in a Dec. 4 interview with HardLore, sharing that his relapse was ultimately behind its dissolution.

“I’d call it a breakup. I think ‘hiatus’ was thrusted upon us,” Green shared. “But it’s hard to talk about all that stuff because Circa wasn’t just a band for me. We were like a family. You know what I mean? And when that shit went down — talk about things I wish I would have done different, you know? When all that shit went down, it was such a heartbreaking thing. We — I — never imagined it going away the way it went — none of us did.”

MORRISON, CO – JULY 27: Anthony Green of Circa Survive performs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 27, 2017, in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Green revealed that while the Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he “relapsed right before” it was rescheduled and went to treatment for help.

“It was a really stressful time for the band,” the musician shared. “This is all their life doing this band. And all their life is having to deal with me sometimes being accountable, sometimes being not.”

Things got to a point where it was “so difficult,” and Green was “so far gone” that he needed to focus on getting help, “and nobody really knew what to do,” he said. “And darkness descended.”

Despite the difficult breakup, Green called Circa Survive “the best thing that ever happened to me” and something he will always “celebrate.”

As for if the band would ever get back together, Green was unsure. “I don’t know if the band is ever going to do anything ever again, you know what I mean? And even if it did, it wouldn’t be the same,” he said. “It just wouldn’t. I mean, people want… Sometimes it’s hard, ’cause you want to give people what they want. You want to do stuff like that.”

Still, Green doesn’t want to put “anybody in a bad situation,” noting that being able to be friends with his former bandmates is “really special” at this point. “I just want to honor what everybody needs in their life,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.