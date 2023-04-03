Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone's Cause of Death Revealed

Madonna's oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, died from a combination of respiratory failure and throat cancer, according to his death certificate. The specific type of throat cancer is listed as oropharyngeal cancer, which is often caused by smoking. The document, obtained by TMZ on Sunday, notes that Ciccone's tobacco use was a contributing factor in his death.

Ciccone died on Feb. 24 at 66 in Suttons Bay, Michigan, according to his obituary. He was reportedly being treated at a nursing facility, with Madonna paying for his treatment, reports TMZ. He had his feeding and breathing tubes removed two days before his death. His death certificate also notes his remains were cremated.

#Madonna pays tribute to her older brother Anthony on IG Stories: "You planted many important seeds" #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/SQtPLwJCZ6 — Rhino Records (@Rhino_Records) February 27, 2023

Ciccone, who struggled with alcoholism throughout his life, was described as a "true bohemian" in his obituary. He left his family's Michigan home in his late teens, spending time in San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles. He had several jobs throughout his life, from a cook to a house painter to a carpenter and film location scout. "He engaged each occupation for as long as it took to meet his simple needs before moving on, seeming to prize his freedom and mobility above all else," his family wrote. Ciccone is survived by his son, Angelo Lawson-Smith; his siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," John Henry, Madonna's brother-in-law, wrote on Instagram in February. "I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can."

"But I loved him and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains- with hands reached across the table," Henry continued. "Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Madonna also paid tribute to her older brother by sharing a family photo on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking outside the box," she wrote. "You planted many important seeds."