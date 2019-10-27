Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes, Promises to ‘Get Help’ After Shoving Stagehand Mid-Concert

Machine Gun Kelly is apologizing for an incident that happened during his concert on Saturday night. In a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper can be seen violently pushing someone who appears to be a stagehand. It’s unclear what caused Kelly to become physical with the man, but in the clip it looks like his guitar was not working properly.

After the show, he took to Twitter to address the situation. “Tonight the frustration from my personal life came out on the stage,” Kelly tweeted. “Sorry to my fans and my band. I’ll get help after tour is over.”

“Anyways, tour is nowhere near over,” he wrote in a second tweet, “so let’s go up till the calender hits 2020.”

Earlier this month, two members of Kelly’s crew were arrested for a different, much more serious physical altercation. Brandon “Slim” Allen and John “Rook” Cappellety surrendered to the police nearly a year after they allegedly jumped actor Gabriel Rodriguez at a hotel. Surveillance cameras caught several members of Kelly’s crew kicking and punching Rodriguez following an argument at a nearby restaurant.

Kelly is no stranger to trouble. In an interview in July, GQ asked him when was the last time he was in a police station. “What month are we in? I frequent police stations,” Kelly responded. “There was one time I got pulled over – I don’t have a driver’s licence, but I was driving a friend’s car – and I had a gun. Obviously I told them there was a gun in the car. They put me and my friend, who was this girl I was speaking to at the time, in the cop car and we hooked up in the back.”

He went on to admit that he was a very difficult teenager when asked who he would apologize to.

“I’d say sorry to my father. I have such a rule-abiding, amazing daughter and I was such a rule-breaking, shitty son,” Kelly said. “The legal fees, the tens of thousands of dollars from the times I got arrested, the finding out your son missed a whole semester of high school because he was waking up and pretending to go but never going… I don’t know how he did it and I get why it took us 25 years to finally get along.”