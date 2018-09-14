Mac Miller Fans Flood Late Rapper’s Doorstep With Flowers

Shortly after news broke of Mac Miller‘s death last week, fans rushed to his home in Studio City, California to create a makeshift memorial for the late rapper.

Back on Monday, just three days after Miller’s death, The Blast published photos of fans leaving flowers, gifts, coins, hats and T-shirts at the doorstep of Miller’s home. Fans also left behind Backwoods Cigars and bottles of alcohol.

On Tuesday, fans in Pittsburgh, Miller’s hometown, gathered at Frick Park, a place that holds special meaning to Miller. The park’s playground is named “Blue Slide Park,” which Miller used as the title for his debut album. Before the ceremony, the Parks Division of Pittsburgh Public Works gave the slide a fresh coat of paint.

“Everybody, he would be so excited,” Miller’s grandmother, Marcia Weiss, told fans at the vigil, reports Rolling Stone. “He wished he was here and I wish he was here. He loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh, and everything that you have done for him. Thank you so much for everybody being here. You are wonderful and we love you.”

Miller died on Friday, Sept. 7 from a suspected drug overdose. He was 26 years old.

The official cause of death will not be determined until after toxicology tests are complete. Law enforcement sources told The Blast on Thursday that the investigation into Miller’s death is focused on his struggles with substance abuse. Investigators spoke with Miller’s assistant, who went to Miller’s house that morning to wake him up, only to find him unresponsive.

The assistant said he spoke with Miller the night before and he seemed “totally fine,” adding there was no reason to be concerned. The assistant also told investigators that Miller used cocaine, opiates and prescription medications.

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ Miller died hours before his body was discovered.

On Thursday, Miller’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, said he did not believe Miller was depressed and would be angry about his death.

“I know people that are depressed [and] that was not a depressed person,” Pasternak told Page Six. “This was not planned. He would be mad if he knew he died, he would be so pissed off.”

Others who knew Miller shared their sadness on Twitter, including producer Thundercat, who was set to tour with Miller in the fall.

“Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life,” Thundercat wrote.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers,” Miller’s family said in a statement.

Photo credit: CBS