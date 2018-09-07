Mac Miller’s Family Releases Statement on His Death

Mac Miller’s family issued a statement on the rapper’s death, calling him a “bright light in this world” for his friends and family. Miller was 26.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement to TMZ read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, who became a close friend of Miller’s, tweeted that he “broke down” when he heard the news.

I broke down when I got the news. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 7, 2018

“Not only were you my favorite artist, you was one of my closest friends,” Towns wrote. “The love we had was genuine and the moments we shared were filled with nothing but positivity and laughter. I love you man and I’m sure as hell gonna miss you @MacMiller. Rest easy my brotha.”

Not only were you my favorite artist, you was one of my closest friends. The love we had was genuine and the moments we shared were filled with nothing but positivity and laughter. I love you man and I’m sure as hell gonna miss you @MacMiller. Rest easy my brotha 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 7, 2018

Miller died from an apparent drug overdose. Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was found at around noon at his home in the San Fernando Valley in California. According to the emergency dispatch audio, paramedics were called to treat a patient in cardiac arrest.

Miller was open about his struggle with substance abuse. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, he said he was feeling better at the time. However, in May, after he broke up with singer Ariana Grande, Miller crashed his car and was charged with a DUI.

“Yeah, definitely way healthier – I mean, compared to then. I still smoke cigarettes,” Miller told Billboard in 2015. “I’m not completely sober, but I’m way better than I was at that point. I was afraid of what my life had become. But once you just breathe and relax, you come to terms with it. This is my life, I enjoy it, and it’s OK that I enjoy it. It’s OK that I’m young and rich. Let’s have fun. You’ve got to look in the mirror and tell yourself to stop being a little b–: ‘OK, dude, you’re 23 and this is your f– life. Go out there and do it, stop hiding,’ because that was me before.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images