John Mayer, Travis Scott and More to Honor Mac Miller at Memorial Concert

A memorial concert to honor fallen hip-hop star Mac Miller has been announced, and it will feature artists such as John Mayer and Travis Scott.

The “celebration of life” event was announced by rapper Vince Staples, who was a close peer of Miller’s, and who will also be performing at the concert to be held on Oct. 31.

Other artists announced include Action Bronson, Anderson Paak, Chance the Rapper, Domo Genesis, Dylan Reynolds, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D., Miguel, Njomza, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Miller passed away on Sept. 7, after being found unresponsive in his California home. His cause of death has not been officially announced but it is suspected that he suffered a drug overdose.

Following the news of his passing, many of Miller’s fellow rappers took to social media to lament the loss.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance the Rapper tweeted. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

“Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together,” Thundercat wrote. “I will always celebrate his life.

“God f—ing dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you,” added Post Malone. “Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f—ing love you mac.”

The memorial concert will be held at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California, with proceeds going to benefit The Mac Miller Cirlces Fund.