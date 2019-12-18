Lizzo: Video of Singer Twerking at Fast Food Counter Resurfaces Amid Latest Controversies

It seems like lately, Lizzo can’t avoid falling into a little bit of controversy. Weeks after her revealing Lakers game outfit caused a major stir online, a resurfaced video of Lizzo twerking has made the rounds. And, naturally, Twitter users have plenty to say about the clip.

In the clip, which Lizzo originally posted in April, the “Good as Hell” singer can be seen twerking near the counter in a fast-food restaurant. The camera then pans over to the security camera footage in the restaurant, which also features Lizzo’s twerking on display.

YALL SICK OF ME YET?! #ASSCHELLA pic.twitter.com/U0HwY8lZVG — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) April 14, 2019

Many Twitter users have shared their thoughts on the resurfaced clip in the last few days.

“Girl please sit down somewhere,” one Twitter user wrote. “You doing too much forreal now.”

“I use to like Lizzo but like no one else does this and it’s really gross for your a— to be where people get their food lol,” another user explained.

Yet another Twitter user shared that they were once a fan of Lizzo’s, but that the singer’s behavior has been “gross.”

“I liked Lizzo at first because she had such a powerful voice and was a very good performer but lately im just confused why she’s acting like this???” they wrote. “This kind of behavior is gross from anyone of any size.”

This latest controversy follows another scandal that Lizzo was recently involved in. In early December, the “Truth Hurts” singer attended a Lakers game, but it was her outfit at the event that had many people talking.

Lizzo donned a black T-shirt dress with a cut out in the back to show off her backside in a thong. At one point during the game, she even twerked in her ensemble as her song, “Juice,” played. Everyone from Wendy Williams to Perez Hilton spoke out about her look, with some calling the outfit inappropriate while others were actually alright with it.

Lizzo even spoke out about the controversy and opened up about why she chooses to express herself in such a bold way.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown a— woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said, per Popbuzz. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”

