Lizzo Posts Sultry Photos After Epic AMAs Performance

After leaving fans with their jaws hanging open following a phenomenal performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, Lizzo stripped down for sultry photo. On Tuesday, the “Truth Hurts” singer gave her fans something also to fawn over when she took to Instagram to show of a series of new sultry snaps showing her wearing red lacy underwear.

“‘And as we let our own light shine, We unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we’re liberated from our own fear, Our presence automatically liberates others.’ – accepting my roses,” the 31-year-old captioned the shots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first two photos, Lizzo, turned away from the camera, showed off her behind before she turned towards the camera for the third and final image, in which she is seen posing on the ground. A large bouquet of roses is visible in all three snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:06am PST

The sultry images drew plenty of comments from the rapper’s millions of followers, with those able to collect themselves after viewing the gallery taking to the comments section of the post.

“a rose, a cherry, a juicy red apple, fine wine [oh my God],” one person commented.

“I absolutely love your confidence,” another fan responded.

“I don’t get how you can get more and more STUNNING ON A DAILY BASIS????” a third wrote.

“YASSSS!!!!! You’re so beautiful,” commented another.

On Sunday, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, had wowed fans with her performance of her new song “Jerome” on the AMAs stage. Wearing a purple dress with frills and ruffles, the singer was introduced by former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks, who prepared the crowd for Lizzo to take the stage with a moving speech.

“My passion has always been to show beauty in all its uniqueness,” Banks told the crowd. “Beauty is not one-dimensional. Beauty is the land of ‘and.’ It is cool and crazy and thick and unexpected and authentic. And our next performer, turns out she is a hundred percent that boss we are all obsessed with!”

The performance left fans talking well after Lizzo walked off the stage, with fans calling it “extraordinary” and dubbing Lizzo “the most inspirational artist.”

Although she gave a stellar performance, Lizzo, nominated for three highly competitive awards, ultimately didn’t take home any awards, though she had no hard feelings. Taking to Twitter after the ceremony, the singer reflected on her success, writing, “8 years of touring, giving out free tix to my undersold shows, sleepless nights in my car, losing my dad & giving up on music, playing shows for free beer & food w/ -32$ in my bank account, constantly writing songs, hearing ‘no’ but always saying ‘yes’ Glad I never gave up.”