Lil Nas X Opens up About Sexuality for World Pride Day

Lil Nas X marked World Pride Day with a very special message about his sexuality on Twitter. The “Old Town Road” rapper seemingly revealed to his millions of followers that he’s gay on Sunday.

In a post on his Twitter account, Lil Nas X said that some fans “already know,” while others haven’t taken an interest. He went on to say that he didn’t want Pride Month to end without making a big reveal about his own sexual identity, however.

The post included a video for his song “C7osure (You Like),” which was released last week. The song is part of his new EP, 7.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The lyrics to the song are, “True say, I want and I need/ To let go, use my time to be free/ It’s like it’s always what you like/ It’s always what you like/ Why it’s always what you like?/ It’s always what you like, uh.”

Afterward, Lil Nas X shared another tweet featuring images with rainbow colors in it. He said he believed he’d “made it obvious,” seemingly referring to his sexuality.”

Lil Nas X’s star has been on the rise since the release of his song, “Old Town Road.” He got an assist from Billy Rae Cyrus. The young musician is currently riding that wave, and loving every minute of it. He performed with Cyrus and Keith Urban at CMA Fest earlier this month. The country musicians spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the experience, revealing that they fully enjoyed it.

“Oh man, it was electrifying,” Cyrus told ET Online. “I’m just kinda in shock in this moment… The crowd stood up and they sang every word. I never felt a moment quite like that.”

He continued, “It was just such an honor being here. And being a part of this festival and these festivities and this celebration of music. It’ll be a moment that I’ll always cherish and remember. It was very special.”

Lil Nas X first made headlines when his debut single topped the Billboard charts and ended up getting removed after it was deemed not country. It was at that point that Cyrus stepped in to appear on the remix. Lil Nas X released the song again, and another hit was born. The song has been covered by Urban and other singers, and appeared in several movie trailers.

The rapper spoke with Teen Vogue about the drama, telling the magazine he was grateful it didn’t overshadow the song.

“It definitely played a part, but it didn’t overpower to the point where it Billboard situation was bigger than the song,” he said. “By me being involved in something like that, it doesn’t make me feel bad. It makes me feel even more accomplished in a way.”