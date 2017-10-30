LFO Singer Gives Update on Cancerous Tumor

Over a week after doctors removed a football-sized tumor from LFO singer Devin Lima, the band provided an update on his status and it doesn’t look good. Bandmate Brad Fischetti said in a video today that the tumor was malignant.

In the video, Fischetti said tests confirmed that 40-year-old Lima has primary adrenal cancer. As he explained, this means it started in the adrenal gland, which is rare. He said the doctors diagnosed Lima with stage four cancer because it spread to one of his kidneys, which was also removed.

Lima will undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Fischetti said, as well as medications. He said the singer still needs treatment because the doctors fear he still might have cancer cells in his body.

“I wish we had better news to share,” Fischetti said. “It’s devastating news, but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul and if anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin.”

As TMZ notes, Lima underwent surgery on Oct. 19 to remove the tumor, his adrenal gland and his kidney.

LFO is best known for the hits, “Summer Girls,” “Girls on TV” and “Every Other Time,” and were popular during the 1990s. They were planning a national tour at the time Lima learned of his cancer. Fischetti and Lima even released a new single in July.

This isn’t the first time the band has faced a tragedy. In 2010, 36-year-old Rich Cronin died after a long battle with Leukemia.