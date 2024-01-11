Scorpions Longtime Drummer Has Died: James Kottak Was 61

Former Scorpions and Kingdom Come drummer James Kottak has died. Kottak passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born and lived until 1987, his daughter Tobi confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death was not disclosed. Kottak was 61.

"Very sad news ... our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61," the Scorpions wrote in a Facebook tribute. "James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man ... he was our Brother from another Mother and will be truly missed . ... Rock 'n Roll Forever. RIP James."

Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1962, Kottak co-founded Kingdom Come in Hamburg, Germany, in 1987 and played on the band's first two albums, 1988's Kingdom Come and 1989's In Your Face. He played with the band through 1995, going on to play a brief stint with The Cult before he joined the Scorpions in 1996, becoming the first American musician to play in the German rock group, according to Scorpions' official website. With the group, the musician lent his drumming skills to the Scorpions' biggest hit, 1984's "Rock You Like a Hurricane." He played with them from 1996 to 2016, making him the longest-running member in the band.

"A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived Rock 'n Roll to its fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain," Kingdom Come singer Lenny Wolf paid tribute to Kottak on social media. "Should there be an after life, I hope we'll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances. RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo. Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!"

Kottak, who also made reality TV show appearances, including 2012's Ex-Wives of Rock, struggled with alcoholism. In 2014, he was arrested for public drunkenness. Following a stint in rehab, per Louder Sound, Kottak returned to the Scorpions in time to record Return To Forever, but in 2016, he was replaced by former Mötorhead drummer Mikkey Dee.

Throughout his career, Kottak also played with bands such as glam metal outfit Warrant, Buster Brown, and Kottak's own punk rock group Kottak. In 2019, he came out about his politically conservative views with his son "Get Out of My Kountry." The musician was married to Tommy Lee's sister Athena from 1996 to 2010. Survivors and memorial plans have not been released.