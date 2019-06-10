Lance Bass Hints *NSYNC Will Sit Down This Summer to Hammer out Reunion Details

After most of *NSYNC reunited for a special appearance at Ariana Grande‘s headlining Coachella performance, talk of the boy band getting back together for a tour has reached new heights. Now, Lance Bass is hinting that the members will get together to work on reunion details.

“[Coachella] was incredible and it was a big moment for *NSYNC,” Bass told Variety this weekend. “We hadn’t performed that song [“Tearin’ Up My Heart”] with that choreography since 1998, so when Ariana told us she wanted to do that song, we were like, ‘We have to re-learn that thing.’ It’s amazing how the moves and harmonies came back so quickly.”

Bass said the Coachella reunion, which included every member except Justin Timberlake, was “definitely a one-off.” On the other hand, they are still considering offers for a reunion.

“There are many, many things coming across our desk because of Coachella that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at,” Bass said. “People are really into nostalgia right now… They’re really digging the 90s and early 2000s again, and I think fans just want to feel that innocence and excitement again.”

The 40-year-old Bass said he was excited by the reaction from fans the Coachella performance got, so he hopes they all get back together to make future plans.

“We haven’t talked about what the next step is… but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out,” Bass told Variety.

In April, Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and J.C. Chasez joined Grande to perform her song “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” which includes samples from their song “It Makes Me Ill.” They also performed “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with Grande.

After the performance, Fatone told PopCulture.com they had not talked about doing a full tour.

“We honestly haven’t had that conversation, believe it or not,” the singer said. “Honestly, with the four of us [that performed alongside Grande] and the five of us [including Timberlake], we haven’t gotten together to have that conversation.”

Fatone also told Us Weekly you can “never say never” about a tour.

“You know, we haven’t had a conversation about anything yet, at the moment. So, never say never, or yes or no,” Fatone said earlier this month. “I know a lot of people since we did the Coachella thing [with Ariana Grande back in April], people are like, ‘What are we doing?’ So it’s one of those things to find out, do we want to do something or do we not? So we haven’t had that conversation yet. Hopefully soon, at some point.”

The last time Timberlake appeared with *NSYNC for a public event was in April 2018, when the group got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling was timed with Timberlake’s tour to support his latest solo album, Man of the Woods.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG