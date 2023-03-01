KISS Announces Final Show Ever

KISS made a big announcement this week, revealing when and where the band will play its final show ever. In a joint statement published by Deadline, the legendary rockers shared that they will play their last concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where they originally formed five decades ago. The show will take place in December.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago," KISS said. "It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started." Notably, fans will have more than one chance to catch the band at MSG, as they will play two final shows at the iconic venue. Tickets are set to go on sale Monday, March 6.

KISS was founded by Gene Simmons on vocals/bass and Paul Stanley on vocals/rhythm guitar in 1973, with Ace Frehley joining as lead guitar and Peter Criss playing drums. Frehley and Criss have exited and returned to the band throughout the years, but neither are currently in the band. KISS has written and recorded 20 studio albums — not counting the four solo albums each member recorded in 1978 — since their self-titled debut in 1974, with the most recent being 2012s Monster.

As of 2018, KISS had sold roughly 75 million albums worldwide, making them one of the highest-selling rock bands of all time. The band has also delivered more than three dozen tours since its inception. The End of the Road World Tour, which they have been on for a few years — due to having to take a break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic — marks KISS' 35th overall tour.

Back in 2019, Stanley spoke with AZ Central about the band's final tour and shared that he was very excited to kick it off. "It's like I'm getting ready to go to the biggest party ever," he told the outlet. "It's a celebration and a time for both the band and the fans to congregate and acknowledge what we created together. Stanley added, "If anybody needs a validation or justification for their love of the band, this tour is it. And we're so lucky to be able to, on our terms, decide that this will be the last tour." Based on the tour dates listed on their website, it appears that KISS is set to resume the tour over the summer.