Kings of Leon Drummer Nathan Followill Welcomes Child With Wife Jessie Baylin

Kings of Leon member Nathan Followill and his wife, singer-songwriter Jessie Baylin, welcomed their second child together on Tuesday.

Followill, the band’s drummer, announced the birth on Instagram with a simple but fitting reveal. He posted a photo of the baby boy’s footprints and revealed his name: Oliver Francis Followill.

“Oliver Francis Followill has arrived,” Followill wrote. “I’m so in love it hurts.”

Baylin followed that up with a shot of her own. In what was the first photo of Oliver ever shared, he is shown with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter Violet Marlowe.

The singer-songwriter announced the arrival in the caption and added how the baby makes the family feel “complete.”

“Hello world, here he is,” Baylin wrote. “Oliver Francis Followill. You complete us in every way.”

She also confirmed Oliver’s birthday by adding “4.10.18,” as well as star and crescent moon emojis.

Followill then returned to Instagram to post a photo of his own.

The “Sex on Fire” musician is seen cradling Oliver, who is swaddled in a blanket.

The proud papa posted a casual caption that toched ont eh bond he was always forming with his newborn.

“Just a couple of fellas shooting the s—,” Followill wrote.

The couple’s fans were enthusiastic about the arrival. They filled the comment sections of all the posts with kind remarks and well wishes for the future.

“All the very best to all the family,” fan Lauren Everett wrote. “Welcome to the world little one. Them feet will be tapping along in no time.”

Another fan added, “Seriously… my heart is so full ❤️. Congrats [Nathan]. I have a feeling that you will be having some extra special time with Violet over the next few weeks. All the best! Bring on the baby posts.”

King of Leon’s latest album, WALLS, was released on Oct. 14, 2016, with the band touring in support. As for 2018, they only have six shows planned, including stops at the Reading and Leeds Festivals and several U.S. dates.

As for Baylin, she has an albums of children’s music due out on April 27, via New West Records. She has said it is inspired by the balance of her personal and creative lives.

“The divide in me is easy to feel because I invest 100 percent of myself into my family and often the creative get’s put to the side,” Baylin said in a release. “So when I decided to begin writing for this album, it just poured out of me.”

Photo Credit: RCA Records