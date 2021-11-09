Kim Kardashian Sends Prayers to Victims and Travis Scott in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

Kim Kardashian is speaking out following the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Kardashian, who is the older sister of Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner, issued a statement on Twitter about the tragedy. She not only expressed that she was “heartbroken” for those affected, but she also wrote that the Kardashian-Jenner family is thinking of Scott, who she said is “devastated” by what took place at his event. Eight people died and hundreds more were left injured during Friday night’s Astroworld festival, which took place in Houston.

Kardashian began by writing that she is “absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld.” She went on to write that like many out there, her family is “in shock” by what happened. In a subsequent tweet, Kardashian wrote that she and her family are keeping the victims in their thoughts during this hard time. They’re also supporting Scott, as the reality star wrote that he “cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Kardashian’s statement aligns with one that Jenner recently shared on her own social media account. Her statement began, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events (sic).” Jenner continued to write that she was thinking of the “Houston community” and her partner in light of the tragedy. She also wrote that neither she nor Scott knew the full extent of what happened. The 24-year-old added that her boyfriend would not have continued with the show had he known what was going on.

A terrifying situation broke out during Scott’s Astroworld show on Friday night. Before the concert began, crowds surged in the venue, leading to trampling and other injuries. Eight people died as a result of the events and dozens more were hospitalized. Like Jenner and Kardashian, Scott released a statement on social media and expressed his sorrow about what occurred.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the rapper wrote on Saturday. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”