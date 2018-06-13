Kesha Alleges Katy Perry Was Raped by Dr. Luke

Newly surfaced court documents reveal that Kesha allegedly falsely accused music producer Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting Katy Perry.

Documents obtained by The Blast from Dr. Luke’s ongoing defamation suit against Kesha reveal text messages between Kesha and Lady Gaga, in which Kesha wrote that Dr. Luke raped Perry, a claim Dr. Luke and his legal team say is false.

“On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her,” the document claims.

It continues, “[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry,” and that “Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Lady Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media.”

In his lawsuit, Dr. Luke lays out three main issues of contention he has with Kesha, refuting her allegation that he drugged her and raped her. The third point of contention is a claim that Kesha told Gaga in a text message that Dr. Luke raped Perry. The text message from Kesha to Gaga had previously been discussed as a piece of discovery in the case, The Blast reports, but only those involved in the case knew the exact contents.

Dr. Luke also claims in the documents that Gaga created “graphics” to post on social media with Kesha’s help that referred to her allegations against Dr. Luke.

In his suit, Dr. Luke claims that Kesha cost him more than the $10 million he would have made working on Perry’s album, saying Kesha’s sexual assault allegations against him damaged his career and reputation.

Dr. Luke is a longtime collaborator and producer with both Kesha and Perry, producing many hits for Perry such as “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” “California Gurls” and many others. Dr. Luke’s hits songs with Kesha include “TiK ToK,” “Blow,” “Die Young” and many more.

Perry has never accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault or spoken publicly about any sexual assault incidents involving herself. She claims her professional split from Dr. Luke around the time of Kesha’s accusations against him was because “I had to leave the nest.”

Perry was reportedly deposed for his case against Kesha, although her statements are unknown. Gaga was also subpoenaed to testify, as was Pink, who has also worked with the songwriter and producer.

Pink publicly denounced Dr. Luke in 2017, calling him a “bad person” and saying that she, too, cut professional ties with him.

“I don’t know what happened (with Kesha),” Pink told Vanity Fair in Oct. 2017. “But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

She continued, “I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”