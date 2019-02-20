Kelly Clarkson Stuns Crowd With Cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’

Lady Gaga has some pretty famous fans. During a Friday night concert in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Kelly Clarkson sang a rousing rendition of “Shallow,” Gaga’s Oscar-nominated song with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

Before belting the well-known tune, Clarkson called Gaga “amazing” and raved about how “it’s cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice.”

She told the crowd a sweet story about how Gaga wrote her a sincere handwritten thank you note after opening for her years ago.

“I’ve been rooting for her for a while,” Clarkson said, adding that the song she was about to sing is “from that movie that she’s nominated for a billion awards for, and I hope she wins.”

Almost as an afterthought, before plunging into the song, Clarkson said, “I hope I don’t suck — and if I do, I hope [Gaga] doesn’t see it.”

Following the cover, after praising her band, she immediately apologized for a slight mistake she made. “I messed that one verse up,” she said, taking a sip of red wine onstage. “My favorite part is ‘keeping it so hard core,’ so I just sang it too early, but it’s my favorite part. But thank you for clapping.”

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the American Idol’s surprising cover.

“kelly clarkson singing shallow is such a holy experience IM CRYING,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I LOVE Gaga, but God if [Kelly Clarkson] doesn’t induce goosebumps,” another tweeted.

Clarkson kicked off her Meaning of Life tour last month; every night of the tour she streams a webisode, Minute and a Glass of Wine, on Facebook Live in an effort to connect with fans who aren’t able to make it to see her in concert.

Gaga sang the critically acclaimed song at this year’s Grammy awards, an event Clarkson couldn’t make due to her tour.

On Twitter ahead of the ceremony, Clarkson wrote, “I’m out touring so couldn’t make #Grammys2019 tonight BUT couldn’t b more appreciative 4 the nomination & couldn’t be more excited 4 everyone there! 2 all the artists nominated & not nominated, win or lose, feel blessed that u get to do what u do 4 a living!”

The songstress was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Meaning of Life (her seventh album), alongside Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Taylor Swift. Grande ended up winning the Grammy category for her LP Sweetener, but did not attend the ceremony either after clashing with producers over her planned performance.