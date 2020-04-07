Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves and More to Participate in ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

It was announced on Monday that Global Citizen and the WHO have teamed up for One World: Together at Home, a televised special supporting healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The special was curated by Lady Gaga and will feature a number of stars including country artists Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves and will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS Networks.

Other performers and featured celebrities include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. A press release shares that the broadcast “will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.”

Gaga announced the event during the WHO’s press briefing on Monday and clarified that the broadcast is not a fundraiser and that over $35 million has been raised over the past seven days to support COVID-19 relief efforts in a mixture of corporate and philanthropic donations. “It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” she said. “We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.”

“We are all so very grateful to all of the health care professionals across the country and around the world, who are on the frontlines during COVID-19,” Gaga added. “What you are doing is putting yourselves in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you.” In addition to raising awareness for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the event “will highlight stories from the world’s health care heroes, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from those who they’ve treated.”

The special will also be broadcast on ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. The event will also be broadcast online on multiple global platforms including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin