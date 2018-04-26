Kanye West’s Wildest Tweets of the Day

Kanye West is currently in the midst of one of his most prolific and controversial tweet sprees ever, and it appears he is not stopping any time soon.

Since Wednesday morning, the 40-year old rapper/fashion designer has been taking shots at various entities, praised political figures and also shared some random thoughts not connected to anything.

The internet has been blowing up over West’s controversial comments, and it’s been easy for some of his thoughts to get lost in the mix

Scroll through to see some of the wildest tweets West has sent so far.

Media Criticism

One of the things that started West’s day of tweets was his distaste for several recent media reports about his mental health.

Among West’s targets were TMZ and PEOPLE, who both recently published stories he and the Kardashian family claim are total lies.

Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let’s be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don’t play yourself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The Sunken Place

West also tackled a recurring online joke about how he is in “The Sunken Place.” This is a reference to the 2017 horror film Get Out, in which the white antagonists trap black men in a mental void to control them.

The joke online is that this happened when West married Kim Kardashian, and he shot back with a photo of the family’s elaborate home.

more tweets from the sunken place ? pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

High Hopes for Yeezy

The “Stronger” rapper trumping up his apparel brand, Yeezy, is not a new concept.

However, he made a bold claim on Wednesday, saying it “will become the biggest apparel company in human history.”

there’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Comparisons to Icons

His bold claims continued, as he compared himself to American icons such as Henry Ford, Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs and Walt Disney.

This is a claim he has often said at his concerts and in interview, but he felt he had to reiterate it.

I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Michael Jordan

West also challenged a titan in the apparel and sports world: Michael Jordan.

The rapper claimed he is paid more for his footwear designs than Jordan is for his licensing deal with Nike.

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Love for Trump

West also began tweeting his support for President Donald Trump, which turned many heads.

He called Trump “his brother” despite not agreeing with all his policies.

You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

MAGA Hat

The “Power” rapper, who is set to release a new album in June, continued showing his Trump love in the form of a “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump’s campaign.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed ?????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Peter Thiel

West continued with his controversial streak with a tweet about Peter Thiel, the controversial conservative PayPal founder. Apparently Thiel wants to meet with West for undisclosed reasons.

I’m so happy to hear that Peter Thiel would like to take a meeting. I feel very optimistic about the future. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Ping Pong

Out of all these controversial tweets, one stood out as one of the most unexpected and random.

In the midst of his thoughts on creativity, the fashion business and politics, he took on an unexpected topic: ping pong.