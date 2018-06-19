Kanye West Tweets XXXTentacion Condolences: ‘You Inspired Me’

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday to give his condolences to the family of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in Southern Florida on Monday afternoon.

“Rest in peace,” West wrote. “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

The shooting took place in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was leaving a motorcycle shop when he was shot in his car.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead at 5:39 p.m. ET.

“The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Authorities ruled the shooting as a possible drive-by in the initial dispatch call.

“Several gunshots, possibly a drive-by, no description on the subject,” the dispatcher said. “Someone in a black BMW 3X. Witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject’s vehicle, shot somebody in a black BMW.”

The Blast reports officers are looking for two potential suspects, described as black males wearing purple hoodies with long sleeves. The shooter reportedly wore a red mask, and the two left the scene in either a black Dodge Journey, Chevy Tahoe or Jeep Grand Cherokee.

XXXTentacion began rapping at age 15, and broke out on the music scene in 2017 with his debut album 17. His second album, ?, dropped in March.

Numerous other rappers and musicians gave their condolences online.

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

“This got me f— up,” J. Cole wrote. “RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.”

R.I.P. Xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

“R.I.P. Xxxtentacion,” Juicy J tweeted.

While many fans mourned online, other Twitter users were quick to bring up his legal trial that was ongoing at the time of his passing, where he was arrested for ultimately 15 charges for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Backlash to those pointing that out after his death quickly followed.

someone being a terrible person does not warrant celebrating them being murdered in cold blood… some of u are truly disgusting. — ROCK$TAR FAMOU$ (@lilaaron911) June 18, 2018

“Someone being a terrible person does not warrant celebrating them being murdered in cold blood…” rapper Lil Aaron 911 wrote.