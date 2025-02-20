Kanye West Allegedly Abusing Nitrous Oxide Again, ‘New York Post’ Report Claims

Kanye West is reportedly in worse shape than the public is aware of. In addition to the rapper and YEEZY founder having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and according to him, autism, he’s also reportedly abusing nitrous oxide, which is laughing gas, per a new report from The New York Post. His behavior has been viewed as erratic per his recent business decisions and rants on Twitter, now known as X.

“When he [West] got back to LA he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed,” a friend said, referencing his return to the city. He’s been living in Japan for the past six months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simultaneously, he’s reportedly heading for a divorce from former architect, Bianca Censori. This is said to be causing additional stress for him.

“The nitrous took over in Los Angeles. After the Grammy party [on Feb. 2], he met people and it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan,” the source claimed, referencing Kanye’s most recent destination before heading back to the US.

A third source told The Post that he uses nitrous oxide as “medication.” “There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown. When he comes off the nitrous he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants,” the third source claims. “It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourettes experience, his entire life is a video game.”

It’s now reportedly impacting his memory. “His memory is so messed up this point,” the former employee told The Post, explaining that he would forget conversations. “You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it.”

In 2020, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, took to her Instagram Stories to address his mental health when it appeared he was having an episode while running for U.S. President. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote at the time, adding that he is a “brilliant but complicated person” whose “words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” she said.