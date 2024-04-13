K-Pop Favorite Dies After Being Rushed to Hospital: Park Bo Ram Was 30

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram died Thursday afternoon, according to her agency, Xanadu Entertainment. "We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11," the Xanadu statement said, per Deadline.

"All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."

According to several local news outlets, including AllKPop, the singer passed away on April 11 unexpectedly after a night of drinking with friends, during which she collapsed and was taken to the hospital. It was reported by the outlet that Park was with two friends at one of their homes around 9:55 p.m. when she reportedly went into the bathroom and remained there for a considerable amount of time. One of her friends eventually searched the house and found her unconscious and leaning over a sink. When Park was found by her friends, she was in cardiac arrest, reported in The Korea Herald.

Park's friends contacted the police and attempted to revive her with CPR before they took the singer to Hanyang University Guri Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m., per AllKPop. An autopsy is expected to take place soon to determine the cause of her death. In addition, she did not have any known health conditions.

Park Bo Ram became known to the public in 2010 after appearing on the South Korean pay TV music channel program Superstar K2. Her debut single, "Beautiful," ranked 19th on the Korean chart in 2014. After receiving the Artist of the Year award at the 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards, Park was nominated for a Mnet Asian Music Award, a Melon Music Award, and a Golden Disk Award.

Over the years, she has had a number of charting songs, including "Celepretty," "Sorry," "Pretty Bae," "Ordinary Love," "Dynamic Love," "Will Be Fine," and "If You." In April, she released her new single called "I Miss You," and she was preparing for an upcoming full-length album, according to her agency.