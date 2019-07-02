Justin Bieber’s Mom May Have Just Weighed in on His Taylor Swift Feud

Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, might have stepped into Taylor Swift‘s feud with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. The feud kicked off on Sunday, after Braun bought Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records. As part of the deal, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings now owns Swift’s original master recordings.

Amid the drama, Mallette took to Twitter Sunday night, pleading for peace between the big stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why all the division?” she tweeted, adding the hashtag “Love Wins” and a heart emoji.

On Sunday, news broke that Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta sold his label to Braun for more than $300 million. Swift, who left the label for Universal Music Group last year, quickly posted an essay on Tumblr, accusing Braun of “bullying” and called the deal her “worst case scenario.”

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” Swift wrote, latter signing the statement as “sad and grossed out.”

Bieber then took to Instagram to defend Braun and said she was “crossing a line” by criticizing her. The singer began his post by apologizing for an old Instagram post Swift took issue with, but then proceeded to tell her that Braun was supportive of her. He also called for Swift to contact him and Braun to solve the situation privately because “banter back and forth online [I] [don’t] believe solves anything.”

Bieber’s message to Swift, that she should reach out privately and Braun was supportive of her, were repeated in a long statement Braun’s wife shared on her Instagram page. Yael Cohen Braun claimed Swift was “given the opportunity to own your masters” and “passed.”

“Let’s start with [Swift], whoa. Then let’s get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your own masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” Yael wrote. “Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and [Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta] personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world.”

Yael claimed Braun “stood up” for Swift in the past and told his clients “to be kind or quiet,” adding, “He believes in and supports you, I sincerely hope you can learn to love and believe in yourself the way my husband does.”

Late Sunday, Borchetta shared details of the contract he claims Swift was offered last year, claiming she was given “every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave.”

Borchetta also confirmed that Swift’s father was a shareholder in Big Machine and said shareholders were told about the deal before Sunday’s announcement. The executive said he also reached out to Swift on Saturday, but received no response.

The drama has divided celebrities. Cara Delevingne and Halsey have defended Swift, while Demi Lovato sided with Braun. Ariana Grande tweeted a congratulatory message to Braun, but later deleted it.

Photo credit: Getty Images