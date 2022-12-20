Justin Bieber Calls out Major Retailer for Allegedly Selling His Merch Without His Approval

Justin Bieber is not going to be wishing anyone at H&M a Merry Christmas. The singer went after the fast-fashion retailer for allegedly selling a merchandise collection with his name and likeness. He warned fans against buying the clothing because it was made without his approval.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M... all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story message, reports Entertainment Tonight. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you." In a second slide, Bieber added that the merch is "trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it."

Justin Bieber says H&M’s new merch is being sold without his permission or approval 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vv63GowZKv — DANI MEDINA (@danimedinanews) December 19, 2022

Only one item from the collection is available to buy at the H&M U.S. site as of this writing. A canvas tote bag featuring multiple images of Bieber costs $14.99. However, fans have shared photos of the products that have surfaced, including a phone case with the lyrics to Bieber's hit song "Ghost." H&M also apparently sold a sweatshirt with Bieber photos and shirts reading "world tour" as part of the collection.

While Bieber fans are demanding H&M remove the products, the company is denying any wrongdoing. "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," a representative for the company told Page Six Monday. Bieber, who sells his own line of hoodies and shirts on his website, has not taken legal action against H&M yet.

Bieber released his latest album, Justice, in March 2021. Bieber started a world tour to promote the album in February, but the tour ended abruptly in September following Bieber's performance at the Rock in Rio concert in Brazil. Bieber cited his ongoing health issues, following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The condition left his face partially paralyzed for a time.

"It took a real toll on me," Bieber wrote after his performance in Brazil. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"