Julián Figueroa Found Dead at 27: Singer Was Son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia

Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died. Figueroa, the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015, was found dead in his home in México City earlier in April. According to his mother, Figueroa died of a heart ailment. The singer-songwriter and Mi Camino Es Amarte telenovela actor was 27.

"I'm sorry to have to report the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us in this plan," Guardia wrote in a post translated from Spanish. According to the actress, Figueroa "was found unresponsive in his room." In the post, the actress went on to explain that 911 was immediately called, police and emergency personnel who arrived at the scene found Figueroa "lifeless, without any trace of violence." According to a medical report, per Guardia, Figueroa "died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation."

Born on May 2, 1995, Figueroa was a singer-songwriter and actor on the Univision primetime telenovela Mi Camino Es Amarte where he played the character of Leonardo Santos, an aspiring singer. He also portrayed his father during his early years in the TelevisaUnivision bio series Por Siempre Joan Sebastian in 2016. His final Instagram post came on April 8, when he paid tribute to his late father, writing, "How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes bitter. People proclaim that time fixes everything, but it's a vile lie every day it hurts more and without fear of hurting liabilities... here you go." He continued, "Fans acclaim, 'Long live the People's Poet,' but I don't care, I just want my father. To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because the only I want is to hug you one more time. I love you dad and if your death hurts it's because your life was very valuable to me."

Following confirmation of his passing, tributes began rolling in, with The National Association of Performers sharing, per Deadline, "Actor and singer, has launched various albums like 'Julián Figueroa y su banda.' To his family and friends, our sincerest condolences." Figueroa's wife, singer and actress Imelda Garza Tuñón, wrote in an Instagram post, "I love you forever," adding, "you're in a better place next to your father and you leave me with my heart broken in a million pieces but with many happy memories and laughs, fly high love." His sisters Joana Marcelia Figueroa-Espín and Juliana Joeri Figueroa-Alonso also paid tribute, with Joana sharing that they were "united by much more than blood and last name ... We had the gift of our souls speaking the same language," as Juliana shared, "Dad is waiting for you."

Figuero is survived by his mother, wife, and sisters. According to Guardia, Figueroa's "funeral honors will be held in private, next to the closest people who loved him the most."