Actress Dead at 26: Cause of Death for Star Jung Chae-yul Remains Unknown

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul was found dead at her home on Tuesday, with her management later confirming her death, according to Variety. She was 26 and best known for her role in Zombie Detective.

"Actress Chae-yul has left our side on April 11, 2023," Management S said in a statement on her passing. "We pray that Chae-yul, who has always been sincere about acting, is able to rest in peace in a warm place." The statement also added that Jung will have a private funeral, requested by her family.

Jung's career kicked off in 2016, earning her way as a model and appearing on the 2016 fashion survival reality series, Devil's Runway. In 2018, she made the leap to acting, making a debut in the Korean film Deep.

She became best known for her role in 2020's comedy-fantasy Zombie Detective, airing on KBS in Korea and streaming internationally on Netflix. She had also wrapped up the role in Wedding Impossible. The drama series was adapted from a web novel, according to Variety, following an actress who goes through with a fake wedding to a gay man.

With her death, her management company closed its statement by addressing the growing issue of deaths within the Korean entertainment scene. "We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors," the company writes.

Variety references past incidents and reports on the Korean music industry and by extension the entertainment industry. Young performers are typically put through a long apprenticeship that can get intense, according to the outlet. The system has no guarantee for success or a major career, compounded by the issues with social media, mental health, and other factors playing a part.

Jung's death has not been ruled a suicide or other unfortunate ending that has befell other young Korean entertainers. No cause of death has been revealed at the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.