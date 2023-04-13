Jung Chae-yul, 'Zombie Detective' Star, Dead at 26

South Korean actor and model Jung Chae-yul has died. Jung, well known for her role in the South Korean comedy Zombie Detective, was found dead at her home Tuesday, April 11, her agency Management S confirmed to South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper, per Variety. She was 26.

At this time, further details regarding Jung's death are unclear, including the circumstances surrounding her passing, the manner in which she was found, and her cause of death. In a statement, Management S requested that people "refrain from spreading rumors and speculative reports" about her cause of death, which has not yet been announced. The agency added in a statement to MK News, as translated by Koreaboo, we hope you pray for the deceased so Chaeyul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace."

Jung Chae-yul, Korean Actor, Dies at 26 https://t.co/BkYdcBA18S — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2023

"Actress Chae-yul has left our side on April 11, 2023. We pray that Chae-yul, who has always been sincere about acting, is able to rest in peace in a warm place," a statement from Management S provided read. It added that Jung's family will hold a private funeral at a later date. CEO of Chae-Yul's management agency told OSEN, per the Independent, "Chae-Yul was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend. In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress."

Jung began her career as a model before pivoting to TV in 2016 when she participated in fashion survival show Devil's Runway. She went on to transition into acting and appeared in the 2018 Korean movie Deep. Jung, however, is best known for her role as a member of the police in the 2020 fantasy comedy K-drama series Zombie Detective. She was next set to be seen in a leading role in Wedding Impossible. The K-drama series, which Jung was filming at the time of her death, is adapted from a web novel about an actress and a gay man who fake their marriage. Per the Independent, the series has halted production following Jung's passing.

Amid her passing, fans have paid tribute to Jung on social media. Reacting to the news on Twitter, one person tweeted, "rest in peace," alongside a broken heart emoji. Somebody else wrote, "I literally finished watching the series yesterday, this is just heartbreaking... Prayers to all her family and friends."