Carlos Santana's Brother Jorge Santana Dead at 68, and Fans Are Heartbroken
Fans of both Jorge Santana and his brother, Carlos Santana, were saddened Friday by Jorge's death at 68 years old. Carlos took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news about his youngest brother, who was a musician in his own right.
"We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother Jorge," the post reads. "He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow. The eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose... They are caressing his face and kissing his hands showering him with Light and Love. We love cherish and honor your soul MEMO." Memo is the shortened form of Guillermo, Jorge's first name.
Born Guillermo "Jorge" Santana on June 13, 1951, Jorge was the youngest of three brothers. Growing up in San Francisco, he and his high school friends created the band The Malibus, which they later renamed to Malo. After signing with Warner Bros., Malo released the Top 20 hit "Suavecito" that went on to become the Chicano national anthem and played at carne asana gatherings across the country.
Santana also played in a band called The Fania All-Stars, which played at Yankee Stadium in 1973. Five years later, he released two solo albums. Later, Santana worked with his famous brother Carlos with his management company as a director of artist relations, and eventually toured with Carlos in the 1990s. They got together for the 1994 album Santana Brothers, which also included their cousin, Carlos Hernandez.
Fans were devastated to hear the news of Carlos' death, which his representative told TMZ was from "natural causes." Continue on to read fans' reactions.
"Carlos, on behalf of all the musicians and your fans from Puerto Rico, please receive our deepest condolences," one Facebook user commented on Carlos Santana's Facebook post. "We will always remember your brother Jorge Santana and his legendary guitar solo with the Fania All Stars, inmortalized in the film Salsa. His contribution to Latin Music is priceless. Rest in Peace!"
"Love to you and your family, Carlos! We all enjoyed his music very much. Such a joy to see you two together on stage. My deepest sympathies. Peace!" another fan wrote. "My condolences to the Santana family. This is such sad news. May Jorge rest in peace. I have loved his music with Malo for many many years," someone else said.
"My heartfelt condolences to you and the rest of your family. May the Lords devine peace comfort you during this time. My sincerest prayers to you Carlos and for the entire Santana family. RIP Jorge," another person wrote.
"My condolences and prayers for you and his loved ones!!" someone else said. "I was just listening to Malo yesterday! May he Rest In Peace!"
"My heart is heavy for your sadness, Carlos. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers today. And may you rest in peace, dear Jorge - and live on forever in light and love with those who have gone before us," one fan wrote.
"Sending my heartfelt condolences to you and the family, Carlos. Jorge’s legacy will never be forgotten. His talent will live on forever," someone else said. "Malo was simply the best! May he rest in eternal peace!"
"Carlos, your brother Jorge is in Music Heaven with your parents. They are Angel's watching over you. Prayers for you and your family. Peace and Love," another wrote.
"My sincere condolences to you and your family. May the memories you have of Jorge help provide some comfort during this time," another said.
RIP Jorge Santana, Carlos's brother.#CarlosSantana #JorgeSantana pic.twitter.com/Cozj3Hgwvo— MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) May 15, 2020
Super saddened to hear of the loss of a Latin Legend - guitarist Jorge Santana. I have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with him many times through the years. Condolences to his… https://t.co/nCknOZ3VJx— Christina Torres (@timbaleragirl) May 15, 2020
Rest in peace Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos Santana who worked in several productions of FANIA all stars pic.twitter.com/qUXDMsNi8b— jose (@jose_antonio56) May 15, 2020
Jorge Santana really died :( , he will forever be a legend with the hit song suavecito ✨❤️— sabrina (@sabriinaapro) May 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Jorge Santana. Spent years listening to Malo and loved hearing them live pic.twitter.com/XgWJL1r4sh— Kaveh Rastegar (@kavehrastegar) May 15, 2020
Experience Hendrix expresses our deepest condolences and heartfelt sorrow at the passing of Jorge Santana, beloved guitar great. We join his brother Carlos, the Santana family, and the world, in mourning this tremendous loss.
Rest like you lived, beautifully.#JorgeSantana #RIP pic.twitter.com/8RooqOLmaB— Jimi Hendrix (@JimiHendrix) May 15, 2020