Fans of both Jorge Santana and his brother, Carlos Santana, were saddened Friday by Jorge's death at 68 years old. Carlos took to his Facebook page to announce the sad news about his youngest brother, who was a musician in his own right.

"We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother Jorge," the post reads. "He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow. The eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose... They are caressing his face and kissing his hands showering him with Light and Love. We love cherish and honor your soul MEMO." Memo is the shortened form of Guillermo, Jorge's first name.

Born Guillermo "Jorge" Santana on June 13, 1951, Jorge was the youngest of three brothers. Growing up in San Francisco, he and his high school friends created the band The Malibus, which they later renamed to Malo. After signing with Warner Bros., Malo released the Top 20 hit "Suavecito" that went on to become the Chicano national anthem and played at carne asana gatherings across the country.

Santana also played in a band called The Fania All-Stars, which played at Yankee Stadium in 1973. Five years later, he released two solo albums. Later, Santana worked with his famous brother Carlos with his management company as a director of artist relations, and eventually toured with Carlos in the 1990s. They got together for the 1994 album Santana Brothers, which also included their cousin, Carlos Hernandez.

Fans were devastated to hear the news of Carlos' death, which his representative told TMZ was from "natural causes." Continue on to read fans' reactions.