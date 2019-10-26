Jonas Brothers Fans Are Furious After ‘Disgusting’ Nick Jonas Groping Incident

Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas appeared to be groped by a fan during the trio’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl Monday night. Fans quickly blasted the concertgoer for being disrespectful to the “Close” singer while he and his brothers performed “Only Human.”

The group is still on tour promoting their reunion album, Happiness Begins.

In the video now going viral among Jonas Brothers fans, a woman seated right at the stage is seen stroking Jonas’ upper leg and reaching for his behind. A security guard is seen pushing her hand away from the orange-clad star.

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Unfortunately, the woman continued to touch Jonas’ leg, to the point that Jonas had to pull his lag away from the fan. He is seen asking her to stop touching him while trying to sing “Only Human.”

Another fan-shot video showed Jonas turning around to show how annoyed he was at the woman.

Fans were horrified by the videos, with people noting how uncomfortable Jonas was because of the woman’s actions.

“This is honestly so hard to watch,” one fan wrote. “Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. They’re people just like us who don’t need to feel violated.”

That stare after she touched him. If I was stood next to her I’d of floored her. The freaking disrespect! I’m embarrassed there’s a fan like that! pic.twitter.com/7T5h7vdgs7 — Lisa ッ | 107 days (@KevinJsAngels) October 23, 2019

“Dear [Jonas] on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl. No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger,” another wrote. “I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is.”

“Nick Jonas is going to turn the barricade into an electric fence thanks to y’all,” another fan theorized.

“WHOEVER GROPED [Jonas] as the Jonas Brothers concert. You are fr disgusting. Like b– wake the f– up! That’s literally sexual assault smh. Y’all trash I swear to god,” another fan tweeted.

The incident with Jonas is similar to what happened to Harry Styles in October 2017 when he performed at the Hollywood Bowl. Video from the concert appeared to show a fan touching Styles’ crotch while he performed “Kiwi.”

“A fan then reached out and touched his crotch. He very quickly got up and appeared to also shove their hand a little bit to remove them faster,” a witness told Yahoo News U.K. at the time. “You can tell it freaked him out a little because as he continued performing, he avoided the section that fan was standing in.”

The Styles incident inspired the hashtag “[Respect Harry].”

Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin began their Happiness Begins Tour in August. The North American leg wraps up on New Year’s Eve at the Fontainbleau Maimi Beach. The group will then take almost a month off before hitting the road in Europe, starting with a date in Birmingham, England on Jan. 29.

