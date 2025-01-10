Jhene Aiko ‘Starting From Scratch’ After Losing Home in LA Wildfires

Singer Jhene Aiko is one of dozens of celebrities who’ve come forward to reveal she’s lost her California home in the devastating wildfires that first responders have struggled to diffuse since Jan. 7. In a post to her Instagram account, the “Post to Be” singer shared a photo of her home engulfed in flames, writing: “My perfect little Pali dream. Sorry we couldn’t save you. Thank you for the memories. And thank you for our neighbors and the whole wide world.”

In a separate post, she added: “My and my children’s home is gone. Burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.”

Responding to some harsh comments from fans who claimed she could easily rebuild due to her fame. Aiko shot back on X, formerly Twitter. “With all due respect, some of you are loud and wrong. I worked very hard…for many years, through a lot of pain…to provide my children with this house. I put everything into it. Praying none of you experience this,” she wrote.

Aiko’s been in a relationship with rapper Big Sean since 2016. They have a son together, but it’s unclear if he was with her, or if they even lived together.

Aiko has been in the music industry since she was a teenager, but her success came as of recent years. She shares her oldest daughter with singer O’Ryan, the brother of Omarion.

Other stars have also lost homes. Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Anna Faris, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Melissa Rivers, Eugene Levy, Jeff Bridges, Candy Spelling, Tina Knowles and more have also lost properties. The extent of the damage is not yet known as firefighters continue to put out the blazes around the city. The death toll is also unknown.