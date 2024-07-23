Jessica Simpson Reacts to Sister Ashlee's First Concert in Years

Jessica Simpson will always be her sister Ashlee's number one fan. The fashion house founder recently shared a touching post to Instagram of her witnessing her sister's return to the stage after a lengthy hiatus. "You are a fuckin' rockstar Ash! You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC! What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS…You were born for this! Make a record asap! Let's tour together and take the kids!" she captioned a series of her cheering her younger sister on in the audience," adding, "I am so proud to be your sister!!! You are INCREDIBLE! @ashleesimpsonross." In the videos, Ashlee dons dark hair, an all-black ensemble, and sings hits from her debut album Autobiography. Her return to the stage marks the celebration of the album's 20th anniversary.

Ashlee, now 39, was 19 when the album was released. She reflected on the journey in her own saying in part: "I can't believe it's been 20 years since the release of Autobiography," Simpson said in a statement, as reported by PEOPLE. "It was such a beautiful time in my life and so much has changed in the best way! It is really fun to look back on this memory and celebrate."

While the singer and now married mother admitted to feeling like she was in her big sister's shadows, as noted in the single "Shadows," she proved to be her own solo success. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Selling 398,000 in the first week. It was eventually certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.

Like her famous sister, she had a reality show air on MTV. The Ashley Simpson Show aired for two seasons and chronicled the quick rise of her solo career, and how she grappled with the success.