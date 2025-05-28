Jennifer Lopez’s Opening AMAs Performance Had Viewers Bewildered

Jennifer Lopez shined at the 2025 American Music Awards. Aside from being the host and donning multiple outfits throughout the show, her opening number had everyone talking.

She kicked off the Las Vegas-based awards ceremony with a medley of 23 songs in six minutes, which included her 2012 hit “Dance Again.” Lopez, now 55, donned a shimmering nude jumpsuit, and locked lips with a male dancer and then a female dancer.

She performed numerous songs in the medley including Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess,” Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL,” Tinashe’s “Nasty,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

The audience, including celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, were impressed. “Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain’t the only one out here single,” the comedian said on stage before announcing the winner for the Favorite R&B Song category.

While she did steal much of the show, not everyone enjoyed the opening number. Some on social media complained that she did more dancing than singing, and her song choices, but it was seemingly a nod to the popular songs of the year. Check out some of the reactions below:

“oh what is this… #AMAs” (Source)

Is JLo doing a tribute to Kendrick Lamar? #AMAs (Source)

I knew JLo was gonna open with some bullshit, but girl what the hell is this??? #AMAs (Source)

JLo is doing a youtube compilation like in 2015 – she’s so funny but it’s so bad at the same time #AMAs (Source)

At least we jus have to watch Jennifer Lopez dance instead of sing #AMAs (Source)

I know people are gonna hate on this JLo performance lol #AMAs (Source)