Jennifer Lopez to Play Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Jennifer Lopez might not be performing the Super Bowl halftime show, but she will still be in Minneapolis to take part in the festivities. She’s set to headline a pre-Super Bowl concert for DirecTV Now.

The 48-year-old Lopez will perform at DirecTV Now’s Super Saturday Night concert on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Nomadic Live! at The Armory, Billboard reported Monday. That’s the night before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This will be Lopez’s first time performing at the Super Saturday Night concert, which will be in its 13th year. She’s also never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“Jennifer’s talent and accomplishments make her the perfect entertainer to star in this year’s Super Saturday Night,” Valerie Vargas, AT&T’s senior vice president of advertising and creator lab, told Billboard. “Our goal every year is to create an unforgettable experience. We want to bring fans closer to the best entertainers with premium content and performances.”

The concert will also be available on the AT&T Audience Network.

Lopez is working on her new Spanish-language album, Por Primera Vez (For The First Time), which is being produced by her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. It will include the single “Ni Tu Ni Yo.”

Justin Timberlake will perform the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4. It will be his third time performing in the middle of the NFL’s championship game, following his appearance with NSYNC at Super Bowl XXXV and his performance with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII.