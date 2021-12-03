Jacqueline Avant Death: Police Claim They’ve Arrested Suspect

More information is being released about the murder of Jacqueline Avant. Jacqueline, the longtime wife of Clarence Avant – who is also known as the godfather of Black music – was shot in the midst of a home robbery. Though she was alert and speaking to paramedics while she was being transported to the hospital, she did not survive. LAPD held a press conference to give an update on where they are in the investigation and told reporters the attack does not appear to be random. “I don’t think it was a random attack,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said, as reported by theGrio. “I can’t speculate on that right now.”

Now, TMZ reports a suspect was caught in a backyard an hour after shooting Jacqueline and video footage shows him handcuffed to a wheelchair after being taken into custody. Per the report, Aariel Maynor tried to break into another home after shooting Jacqueline and shot himself in the foot with an AR-15 in the process.

The police chief noted that any suspects are still at large. They want anyone with any information to come forward. “This is a difficult day for our city,” the police chief said. At the time of the press conference, he was just on his third day on the job. He also praised the Avant family for their contributions to the arts, culture, and philanthropy. “The Avant family’s contributions to the world of entertainment, and the communities across LA are unmatched,” he said. “There are no words to express our profound sorrow for this immense loss for Jacqueline’s husband, Clarence, their children, and the entire Avant family.”

The family released a statement to USA TODAY. They thanked everyone “for their outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline, adding, she “was an amazing woman, wife, mother, and philanthropist and a 55 year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community,” the statement reads. “She will be missed by her family, friends, and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”

Now, Tyler Perry promises to hold those accountable for the crime. He Tweeted: “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family,” Perry tweeted. “This world can be so cruel and cold!! I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81-year-old woman, and in her own home.” He added in another tweet, writing, “But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare. This is tremendously sad.”