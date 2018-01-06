Fans Think They Hear Jessica Biel in Justin Timberlake’s New Song

On Friday, Justin Timberlake released “Filthy,” the first song from his upcoming album Man of the Woods. The pop track combines futuristic beats and Timberlake’s smooth vocals, but fans think they’ve spotted something else.

At the end of the song, a woman says, “Do you see me? Can you find me? Look closer… through the trees. Do you see it?”

While the words themselves seem to fit with the album’s title, listeners are more concerned with the voice speaking them, with many speculating that the voice belongs to Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel.

Anyone who has listened to the full version of @jtimberlake‘s #Filthy (i.e. the single and not just the music video), is that Jessica Biel speaking at the end? Or am I losing my mind….? #ManOfTheWoods — Kate Buszka (@katebuszka) January 5, 2018

WAIT! is that @JessicaBiel talking at the end of #Filthy?? IT IS, ISN’T IT! — Ashley (@msashmyles) January 5, 2018

So Jessica Biel is at the end of Filthy? I missed this. Now I have to listen for the 3637383 time. — ☎️Beckyw/theGoodHair (@pinkis4gangstas) January 5, 2018

Listening to the song, it certainly sounds like it could be Biel speaking, but as she isn’t credited on the track, it’s hard to know for sure.

The woman’s words appear to segue into the next track of the album, which Timberlake previously shared will also feature other genres of music including American rock and country.

Timberlake added in a trailer for the album that Man of the Woods is inspired partially by Biel and their son, Silas.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” he said in a voiceover. “And it’s personal.”

Man of the Woods will be released on Feb. 2.

