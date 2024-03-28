Hip-Hop Legend Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Young MC is a married man. '90s crooner Montell Jordan had double duty as an officiant of the ceremony and a emcee at the reception. Sources tell TMZ Hip Hop Young MC wed his longtime girlfriend Chantal at an intimate ceremony in Scottsdale, AZ. Jordan gave a touching wedding objection speech and also threw in a slice of humor with a reference to his classic party anthem, "This Is How We Do It." The song was released in 1995 from his debut studio album of the same title and has become his signature anthem. The song replaced Madonna's "Take a Bow" from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Chart and remained at number one for seven consecutive weeks.

Jordan and his wife, Kristin, are the lead pastors of their Master Peace Church in Georgia. In an episode of Oprah's Where Are They Now?, Jordan spoke about his transition from R&B heartthrob to a man of the cloth.

"I went into ministry reluctant because I thought after the music business had come to an end, and at the top of 2011, I started working as a lead worship pastor at Victory World Church in Norcross, Ga.," he said. "My day two on the job, I got there and there's a ministry license on my desk that says 'Pastor Montell Jordan.' I'm like, 'Whoa! Somebody made a very, very bad mistake.'"

Despite his hesitations, he says ministry is where he realized he was supposed to be. "It took me months to get to a place of being comfortable being called 'pastor,'" he said. "It's a great purpose."

For Young MC's wedding, there were other celebrity attendees. Tone Loc, C+C Music Factory's Freedom Williams, members of the band All-4-One, and several other artists were in attendance. The reception was said to be one huge dance fest.